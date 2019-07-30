close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 30, 2019 episode preview: Nish reveals it was Rhea who paid him

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Shahana and Prachi thank Abhi at his house and he tells them that they should instead thank their mother for the efforts. Nish blackmails Rhea and asks for more money. Abhi takes Pragya's number from Vikram thinking it's Anuradha's number and thanks her for the help. Meanwhile, Pragya also thanks Abhi for helping her release Prachi from the jail.

Rhea tries to steal money from Daadi's room and pay Nish. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi goes down to the police station to meet Nish. He asks Nish to tell the truth about the person who paid him to put drugs in Prachi’s bag. Nish says Rhea paid him to do it. Rhea is also at the police station and hears Nish reveal what she did in front of Abhi. She is scared while everyone else is shocked. How will Abhi react to this news? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

