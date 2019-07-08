close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 8, 2019 episode preview: How will Rhea react to Prachi’s accusations?

In the next episode, Rhea accuses Prachi of trying to steal her father. Prachi says that Rhea too is stealing Pragya from her.

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi is struck my nostalgia as he remembers his wife Pragya. Prachi finds him thinking about something and tries to comfort him. Abhi then hugs Prachi for her concern, just then, Rhea sees it and this angers her. Rhea's friends then try to hatch a plan and trouble Prachi. 

However, Rhea feels that it won't be right on her part to do anything such thing. Purab then confesses to Aliya that earlier when he said, 'I Love You', he was actually thinking about Disha. 

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Rhea accuses Prachi of trying to steal her father. Prachi says that Rhea too is stealing Pragya from her. She says that Rhea pretended to be a nice person when Pragya was attacked. Prachi says Rhea did that only to appear nice in Pragya’s eyes. Prachi says that Rhea wants to steal Pragya to fill up the absence of a mother in her life. How will Rhea react to Prachi’s accusations? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

