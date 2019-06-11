close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, June 11, preview: Will Abhi and Pragya finally meet?

In Tuesday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Abhi tries to talk to Prachi about Rhea but later decides to deal with her mother instead.

Image Courtesy: zee5

In tonight’s episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Abhi goes to the point from where Rhea disappeared while Pragya meets Prachi. She defends Prachi in front of the principal. Abhi finds out that Prachi was the one who pushed Rhea off the cliff. Aryan tries to call Rhea to meet Ranbir, but she cuts his call which makes Aryan realise she is safe.

In the next episode, Abhi confronts Prachi and tells her that he always stood behind her. Abhi reminds her of every time he came to help when she had a problem with the police. He even says that he fought with Rhea for Prachi. He scolds Prachi for trying to hurt his daughter. Prachi refuses to take the blame for something she hasn’t done. Abhi decides to speak directly to her mother instead. Will Abhi realize Pragya is Prachi’s mother? Stay tuned to find out.

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya previewKumkum Bhagya Abhi Pragyazee tv serials updates
