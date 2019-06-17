Kumkum Bhagya, June 14, recap: Abhi and Pragya fail to meet each other again

In Thursday's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi asked Rhea to apologise to Prachi. Eventually, she does to please her father. Prachi doesn’t forgive Rhea at first but Pragya convinces her. Meanwhile, Abhi fell sick and Rhea dialled up Pragya for help her in taking care of her father.

Watch the latest episode here.

On Friday, Pragya reaches Abhi’s room to take care of him. She sits by Abhi’s bedside and is about to turn him over to face her. Just then Mira enters the room and sees Pragya. She asks Pragya to leave and decides to take care of Abhi along with Rhea.

Pragya feels a connnection with the person who was sick. When Abhi wakes up he goes to the window. Pragya is standing at her window too in the room next to him. Pragya’s pallu flies in the wind and reaches Abhi’s window. However, Pragya pulls her pallu back in before Abhi can see whose it is.

The next morning Pragya returns home with Prachi and Shahana. Prachi finds a letter calling her for a job interview for a teaching role. Prachi is excited to go for the interview. However, while she is hiring a cab, Ranbir drives by in his new car. The car splashes dirty water in Prachi’s face.

Ranbir sees the person the water fell on is Prachi. Not wanting to get in a fight, Ranbir drives off. Prachi chases after his car and almost gets run over by Abhi’s car. Prachi tells Abhi how badly her day is going and says she won’t be able to get the job now. Abhi hires Prachi as a secretary to his friend Vikram.

Mira is worried with Rhea’s growing closeness to Pragya. She thinks Rhea should spend more time bonding with her father in the office. Prachi tells Pragya and Shahana that she got a job at Mr. Mehra’s company. Stay tuned to watch the 5 year celebration of Kumkum Bhagya.