Kumkum Bhagya, June 15, recap: Pragya gets kidnapped at a party

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, just when she is about to turn towards Abhi’s face, Mira stops her and says that she will take care of Abhi. Back home, Prachi gets a call for a job interview as a teacher. While she is on her way to the interview, Ranbir’s car splashes muddy water on her. Abhi meanwhile sees Prachi and finds out that her interview is ruined and thus offers her a job.

Catch a sneak-peek of the 5-year completion party here.

In the next episode, Abhi’s company completes 5 years. Prachi is invited as part of Abhi’s company. A host of TV stars from ZEE TV show up for performances including Karishma Tanna, Karan Tacker, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar among many others.

In the middle of all this entertainment Pragya is held hostage by a terrorists who threaten to blow up the venue. Prachi and Shahana see Pragya kidnapped and and are scared. Will Abhi rescue his ladylove, Pragya? Stay tuned to find out.