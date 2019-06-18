close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya June 18, 2019 episode preview: Pragya tries to kill the CM, Abhi stops her

In tonight's episode, CM's brother forces Pragya to kill the CM. He swears to take the life of Abhi and Prachi if Pragya doesn't follow his order. Meanwhile, Prachi meets Disha at the event and the latter reminds her of Pragya. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In tonight's episode, CM's brother forces Pragya to kill the CM. He swears to take the life of Abhi and Prachi if Pragya doesn't follow his order. Meanwhile, Prachi meets Disha at the event and the latter reminds her of Pragya. 

In between all of this, when Pragya moves closer to take CM's life, the CM discloses her plan to her brother. She says that she plans to retire soon and hand over the reins to him which leaves the brother in shock. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is standing surrounded by a group of commandos. A lady asks her to shoot the CM or she will end up losing her daughter and husband. Pragya is crying as she lifts the gun up. Just then Abhi steps in between Pragya and the CM by mistake blocking the aim. Pragya sees Abhi’s face and is shocked but he doesn’t notice her. Will Pragya shoot the CM and save her family? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

