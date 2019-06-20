close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya June 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi stop Pragya from shooting the CM?

In the upcoming episode, Abhi tries to bust the plan of CM's brother.

Kumkum Bhagya June 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi stop Pragya from shooting the CM?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: CM's brother gets Pragya kidnapped and is blackmailed by his men. Meanwhile, Abhi protects the CM and shifts her in a room where CCTV cameras work. The CM's brother wants Pragya to kill his sister and to make sure she follows his orders, he asks his men to kidnap Prachi. 

The CM tells Abhi that she wants to meet her assistant Bharti, whom she can't find. When Abhi tries to look for her, CM's brother, who has already killed Bharti tries to evade the situation. Abhi finds his behaviour suspicious. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is forced to kill the CM and save Prachi. Abhi sees one of the CM’s guards who, he believes, tried to shoot the CM earlier. He questions the guard about his intentions. Abhi also says that the guard is out to kill the CM on the instructions of the CM’s brother, Rohit.

Hearing this, the CM’s brother holds Pragya while they are hiding and stops her from making a sound. Abhi moves closer to the spot where Pragya is hiding. Will Abhi save Pragya from committing a crime? stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serials
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya June 19, 2019 episode recap: Pragya gets kidnapped

Must Watch

PT5M54S

5W1H: As heatwave prevails in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar to meet the victims