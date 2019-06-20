Kumkum Bhagya June 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi stop Pragya from shooting the CM?

New Delhi: CM's brother gets Pragya kidnapped and is blackmailed by his men. Meanwhile, Abhi protects the CM and shifts her in a room where CCTV cameras work. The CM's brother wants Pragya to kill his sister and to make sure she follows his orders, he asks his men to kidnap Prachi.

The CM tells Abhi that she wants to meet her assistant Bharti, whom she can't find. When Abhi tries to look for her, CM's brother, who has already killed Bharti tries to evade the situation. Abhi finds his behaviour suspicious.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is forced to kill the CM and save Prachi. Abhi sees one of the CM’s guards who, he believes, tried to shoot the CM earlier. He questions the guard about his intentions. Abhi also says that the guard is out to kill the CM on the instructions of the CM’s brother, Rohit.

Hearing this, the CM’s brother holds Pragya while they are hiding and stops her from making a sound. Abhi moves closer to the spot where Pragya is hiding. Will Abhi save Pragya from committing a crime? stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.