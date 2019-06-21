Kumkum Bhagya June 21, 2019 preview: Will Pragya shoot the CM?

New Delhi: Pragya manages to meet the CM and tries to tell her the secret of who wanted to kill her but just when she is about to reveal, CM's brother comes and takes Pragya away. Pragya warns CM's brother that she will shoot him instead but he doesn't pay any heed to her threat. Abhi discovers that CM's brother Rohit has planned the murder.

Later, Abhi gets kidnapped and is placed in the same room with Prachi. He finds out that Prachi’s mother is forced to kill the CM.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Ranbir finds Prachi kidnapped. He tries to save her but he ends up getting knocked out when someone hits him in the back of his head. Pragya is raising the gun again to shoot at the PM. Meanwhile, Abhi has taken hold of a glass piece and is trying to cut through the ropes and escape. Will he escape in time to stop Pragya? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.