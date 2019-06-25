Kumkum Bhagya, June 25, preview: Disha to ask Pragya about her past

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir and Prachi, who got kidnapped, help each other and escape. Disha meets Purab but prefers not to talk. Meanwhile, the CM reads Pragya’s letter and questions her brother for plotting against her. Pragya, on the other hand, helps the CM escape but returns to save Rhea, who was also kidnapped. The duo run away as Prachi distracts the CM’s brother. Abhi too breaks free from his ropes and stops one of the shooters from killing anyone.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, the police have the CM’s brother under arrest. The CM herself walks up to her brother and slaps him before letting the police take him away. Disha meets Pragya at her house and promises to answer any question Pragya has. Disha also wants demands answers from her but Pragya refuses to tell Disha anything about her life. Will Pragya open up about her past to Disha? Stay tuned to find out.

