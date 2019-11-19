Kumkum Bhagya November 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Rishi suffer again?

New Delhi: In the episode, Priyanka lies to Abhi and says that Rishi called her up to meet one last time before she leaves. And as her flight has gotten delayed she is plans to meet him as he is keen on saying sorry in person. On the other hand, it is Priyanka who calls Rishi and asks him to meet her last time as she wants to apologise for her behaviour. When Rishi tells this to Pragya, she immediately senses trouble and warns him against her. However, he decides to go for 10 minutes as he feels Priyanka is genuinely sorry. But when he reaches to see her, Priyanka again forces him to marry her. When Abhi calls Pragya, both decide to go and see what Priyanka and Rishi are upto.

In the next episode, Rishi tells Priyanka to stay away from him and his family. Priyanka tells Rishi to stop but Rishi pushes her away. When Priyanka refuses to leave, Rishi slaps her and walks away. Abhi barges into Rishi’s house and begins beating him up. Pragya asks Abhi to stop and listen to her. Abhi says he only wants to know what Rishi told Priyanka that she committed suicide. Pragya and Rishi are both shocked. Will Rishi be framed for a crime he didn’t commit again? Stay tuned to find out.

