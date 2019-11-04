Kumkum Bhagya November 2, 2019 episode recap: Will Prachi get into trouble again?

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi reaches Pragya's house to find that the latter along with Rishi left a few minutes before. Abhi asks Madhu to call Pragya. When Priyanka spots Prachi on the terrace she tries to push her. However, Ranbir steps in and saves her in time. Sanju arrives at the party. Pragya gets a call from Madhu to get back home asap. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Rhea discuss the plan with Sanju.

In tonight’s episode, Priyanka and Rhea tell Sanju they will spike Prachi’s drink and make her drowsy. They ask him to get Prachi in the room and remove his clothes. They plan to make Prachi look like a characterless woman. Sanju refuses to follow this plan, but Rhea tells him that this is the only way Prachi will agree to marry him.

Sanju goes out but continues to hide from Prachi. Abhi is hiding in Pragya’s house to surprise her. When Pragya shows up she is surprised to find Abhi at home. Madhu says Pragya looks so happy with Abhi. Just then the lights go off in the house. Abhi decides to wait with Pragya at home until his daughter returns home.

Sanju plans to tell Prachi that he loves her and the evil plan that Rhea has for her. Prachi is surprised seeing Sanju in front of her. He tries to apologise to her about his behaviour in Hoshiyarpur. Aliya shows up in the middle and taunts Sanju for showing up at a high-class party. Aliya is surprised to find that Rhea invited him there not Prachi.

Prachi takes Sanju aside and tells him to stop her. However, Sanju says he is only apologising to her, Ranbir notices Prachi and Sanju and tries to stop them. Prachi laughs when Sanju jokes about Ranbir. Ranbir gets offended and takes Prachi aside. Sanju then tells Rhea he will follow her plan? Will Prachi get in trouble again? Stay tuned to find out.

