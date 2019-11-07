close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode preview: Will Rhea and Priyanka’s plan work?

In the next episode, Abhi goes to Disha’s house and talks to Purab.

Kumkum Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode preview: Will Rhea and Priyanka's plan work?

New Delhi: In the episode, as Pragya is worried about Prachi, she decides to go to Mehra mansion herself. Again, Prachi and Ranbir argue over Sanju. Purab heads to Disha house for wishing on Diwali and Aliya notices his car outside. She suspects that Purab has gone to meet Disha and decides to go there and check but Abhi stops her. Prachi refuses the drink offered by Sanju which has been spiked by Rhea, however, Sanju tricks her. Rhea then sends water with mixed drinks to make sure that her plan works this time. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi goes to Disha’s house and talks to Purab. He asks Purab to at least tell him what he is doing or he would be in trouble. Abhi tells Purab that Aliya knows he came to Disha’s house. Purab is shocked that Aliya was following him. Prachi becomes drowsy after drinking the juice which Rhea mixed drugs in. She goes into a bedroom where Sanju slowly follows her. Will Rhea and Priyanka’s plan work? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
