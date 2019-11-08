close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Sanju reveal the truth?

In the next episode, Aliya tells everyone at the party that they all saw what happened with Prachi and Sanju.

Kumkum Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Sanju reveal the truth?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, after Rhea spikes both the drinks, she tells Sanju to make sure that Prachi takes at least one of it. After a lot of coaxing, Prachi drinks one glass and feels drowsy. She heads to the washroom to clear stain from the dress, Sanju too follows her and tricks her. He spills water on his own kurta and Prachi helps him take it off. But somehow, she slips and both fall on the bed. Rhea showcases this on the projector downstair in the party. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In the next episode, Aliya tells everyone at the party that they all saw what happened with Prachi and Sanju. She says that they couldn’t stop that from happening but she will do something to correct it and hopes no one will stop her. Rhea goes to call Prachi downstairs with her boyfriend. Prachi looks at Sanju confused. Will Prachi be able to save herself from trouble? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

