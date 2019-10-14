close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Disha accept Purab’s proposal?

In the next episode, Purab tells Abhi that he knows everything has become messy now, but he plans on making things right. 

Kumkum Bhagya October 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Disha accept Purab’s proposal?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya leaves the police station with Rishi and Abhi with Priyanka. Prachi and Shahana smell something fishy after noticing wounds on Rishi's face. Pragya heads to meet Disha along with the lawyer and talk about the case. In between, she reveals that Hritik has feelings for Disha. Abhi, meanwhile tells Purab that he met Pragya but ended up fighting with her over Rishi and Priyanka.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Purab tells Abhi that he knows everything has become messy now, but he plans on making things right. Purab tells Abhi that he is going to speak to Aliya and Disha to tell them what he really wants and find out how they feel. Hritik is standing with Disha and tells her that he planned to propose to her on a cruise. However, he says he cannot wait anymore. Disha looks surprised as Hritik comes closer and says that he is in love with her. Will Disha accept Purab’s proposal? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

