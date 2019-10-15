Kumkum Bhagya October 15, 2019 episode Preview: Will Pragya go back to meet Abhi?

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir ends up fighting with Prachi at her house. Purab confesses to Abhi that he loves Disha and wants to live with her. Priyanka tells Rishi she will tell everyone the truth only if he slaps Shahana once but the former refuses to do so. Disha slaps Hritik when he confesses his love to her. She says she still loves Purab.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Aliya finds a photo of Disha in Purab’s pockets. She gets angry and curls up the photo before throwing it away. Purab sees Pragya in the hospital and says he wants to tell her something but is afraid she will not take him seriously. Pragya asks him to say what he wants to say without hesitating. Purab tells Pragya that Abhi misses her a lot. Will Pragya go back to meet Abhi? Stay tuned to find out.

