close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 15, 2019 episode Preview: Will Pragya go back to meet Abhi?

In the next episode, Aliya finds a photo of Disha in Purab’s pockets.

Kumkum Bhagya October 15, 2019 episode Preview: Will Pragya go back to meet Abhi?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir ends up fighting with Prachi at her house. Purab confesses to Abhi that he loves Disha and wants to live with her. Priyanka tells Rishi she will tell everyone the truth only if he slaps Shahana once but the former refuses to do so. Disha slaps Hritik when he confesses his love to her. She says she still loves Purab.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Aliya finds a photo of Disha in Purab’s pockets. She gets angry and curls up the photo before throwing it away. Purab sees Pragya in the hospital and says he wants to tell her something but is afraid she will not take him seriously. Pragya asks him to say what he wants to say without hesitating. Purab tells Pragya that Abhi misses her a lot. Will Pragya go back to meet Abhi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya October 14, 2019 episode recap: Hritik confesses his love to Disha

Must Watch

PT4M

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day