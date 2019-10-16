Kumkum Bhagya October 16, 2019 episode preview: Purab tells Pragya about Abhi's feelings

New Delhi: In the episode, Disha slaps Hritik after he proposes to her. However, he then lies to her and says that he was joking. Then Disha says sorry to him and gives him a hug. Just then Purab, who is about to meet her, sees the two exchange a hug and thinks otherwise. He heads back home and breaks down.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Aliya finds Disha’s photo in her bedroom and cries. She crushes the photo and throws it away. Pragya goes to Abhi’s office to find proof against Priyanka. She meets Purab and says he wants to tell her something. Pragya asks him to speak to her without hesitation. Purab tells Pragya that Abhi really does miss her a lot. Will Pragya go back to Abhi? Stay tuned to find out.

