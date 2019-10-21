close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya leave Abhi once again?

In the next episode, Abhi and Pragya are outside the restaurant. 

Kumkum Bhagya October 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya leave Abhi once again?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Rhea dislikes her mother after what Aliya tells her. She calls Pragya asking her to meet her at a restaurant. After meeting Pragya, she spots Abhi at the same place. Rhea confronts Abhi, telling him that her mother was a bad person and he should not support her. Abhi is shocked to hear all of this, he heads to a bar to get drunk. Pragya notices the commotion and goes to meet Abhi. Pragya and Abhi see each other and the latter hugs her. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi and Pragya are outside the restaurant. Abhi tells Pragya that they should not go back home because someone or the other will separate them. Pragya tries telling Abhi that she loves him but for now they will still have to stay apart from each other. Will Pragya leave Abhi once again? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya October 19, 2019 episode recap: Will Pragya realise Abhi is Rhea’s father?

Must Watch

PT3M42S

5W1H: Bollywood celebrities vote in Maharashtra