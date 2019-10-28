Kumkum Bhagya October 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi-Pragya meet at Diwali party?

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir says hi to Prachi in college when his friend interrupts and asks him if the two are dating. He denies it but adds that he would not like anyone else to hit on her either. Later on, he tells Prachi that the two cannot talk to each other outside office as people think otherwise. She agrees to what he says. In order to take revenge from Prachi, Priyanka asks Rhea to forgive her father Abhi and plan for the Diwali party. Rishi tells Pragya that Shahana and Priyanka had an argument.

In the next episode, Sarita sees a gift in Pragya’s bag which she hasn’t opened. Pragya says that every Diwali she buys a gift for her other daughter whom she has never met. As part of her plan with Priyanka, Rhea makes Abhi have a Diwali party. She calls up Prachi’s mother and gives him to phone to invite them. Prachi picks up Abhi’s call and says she will be there at his Diwali party. Will Pragya and Abhi come face to face along with their children at the Diwali party? Watch the episodes next week to find out.

