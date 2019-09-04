close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya September 4, 2019 episode preview: Is Rhea jealous of Prachi?

In the next episode, Abhi asks Rhea to stop insulting her mother. Rhea tells Abhi that she is not talking ill about her mother. 

Kumkum Bhagya September 4, 2019 episode preview: Is Rhea jealous of Prachi?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, while talking to Disha, Pragya recalls her good days with Abhi and tells her why she knows he is not with anyone else. Pragya also talks about the possibility of falling in love with Abhi again. Rhea lashes out at the designer who mistakes Mira for her mother. Pragya scolds Prachi after she finds that Abhi's only picture she had is missing. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi asks Rhea to stop insulting her mother. Rhea tells Abhi that she is not talking ill about her mother. She says she was only correcting the designer who was asking her if she gets her fashion sense from her mother. She says that her mother left and abandoned her because she didn’t care about her. Abhi shouts at Rhea to keep her quiet. At college Rhea sees Ranbir joking with Prachi and gets jealous. Will she stop Ranbir from talking to Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya September 3, 2019 episode recap: Will Sarita find out that Mr Mehra is Pragya’s husband?

Must Watch

PT3M26S

5W1H: Two arrested for violent pro-Pakistan protests outside Indian High Commission in London