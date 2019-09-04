Kumkum Bhagya September 4, 2019 episode preview: Is Rhea jealous of Prachi?

New Delhi: In the episode, while talking to Disha, Pragya recalls her good days with Abhi and tells her why she knows he is not with anyone else. Pragya also talks about the possibility of falling in love with Abhi again. Rhea lashes out at the designer who mistakes Mira for her mother. Pragya scolds Prachi after she finds that Abhi's only picture she had is missing.

In the next episode, Abhi asks Rhea to stop insulting her mother. Rhea tells Abhi that she is not talking ill about her mother. She says she was only correcting the designer who was asking her if she gets her fashion sense from her mother. She says that her mother left and abandoned her because she didn’t care about her. Abhi shouts at Rhea to keep her quiet. At college Rhea sees Ranbir joking with Prachi and gets jealous. Will she stop Ranbir from talking to Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

