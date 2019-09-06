Kumkum Bhagya September 6, 2019 episode preview: Abhi and Prachi set out for buying Ganpati idols

New Delhi: In the episode, Rhea asks Ranbir to make sure that Prachi falls for him. However, in office, Ranbir and Prachi end-up fighting again. Ranbir then seeks Abhi's help in impressing women. Rhea tells Mira that she wants to apologise to Abhi for her bad behaviour. Aliya notices Rhea saying sorry to Abhi concerning her mother Pragya and tells Mira to not say good things about Pragya to her.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi tells Prachi to go along with her to pick the Ganpati idol. Rhea is surprised with Abhi asking him to go with them. A gang is planning to get a consignment of gold to Delhi. When Prachi gets out of the car she opens the door without looking. Two people on a bike are about to hit the open door but stop. They try to pick a fight with Prachi but Rhea sees this and stops them. Will Rhea save Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

