Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya 15 November 2019 episode preview: Preeta still feels for Karan?

In the next episode, Sarla calls up Kareena to tell her again that Preeta was not the one who wanted to marry Karan.

Kundali Bhagya 15 November 2019 episode preview: Preeta still feels for Karan?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, during the press conference, a journalist asks Karan about his wedding, turns out, Sherlyn paid him to enquire about the marriage. When Karan is unable to answer the journos, Kareena introduces Mahira to everyone at the conference as Karan's fiancee. She says that they will be getting engaged in three days. Preeta gets to know that Srishti went to Luthra House to find out about the legal notice which she never sent. Rakhi, on the other hand, wants to know if Mahira is interested in marrying Karan. Mahira confesses about her feelings. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla calls up Kareena to tell her again that Preeta was not the one who wanted to marry Karan. She says that Karan wanted to marry Preeta. Kareena says if Preeta said that then she is lying. She asks Sarla if Preeta told her about the time when Kareena had asked Preeta to wipe off the sindoor and take off the mangalsutra. Sarla is surprised because Preeta never mentioned it. Will Preeta admit she wants to be married to Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

