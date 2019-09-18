close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya 18 September 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta be happy with Karan?

In the next episode, Karan drives Preeta on a secluded road. He stops the car and asks Preeta to step outside. 

Kundali Bhagya 18 September 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta be happy with Karan?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi heads back home with his family and gets angry listening to everyone's jibes at him. His relatives start talking about the wedding and how Prithvi got fooled in the end. He asks them to leave the house immediately. On the other hand, Preeta and Karan leave for Luthra House after her bidaai from home. Sarla asks Karan to take care of her daughter. Meanwhile, Prithvi goes out to drink and forget what happened to him. When he calls Sherlyn for help, she taunts him instead. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan drives Preeta on a secluded road. He stops the car and asks Preeta to step outside. Karan says he wants to tell Preeta his true feelings for her. Preeta smiles shyly and goes to open the door but Karan looks angry. Sarla is sitting at home and tells Daadi that even though everyone is happy she is worried if Preeta and Karan getting married was the right decision. Will Sarla’s worst fears come true? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2019 episode recap: Prithvi calls Sherlyn for help

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Indian Army crushes Pakistan Border Action Team's infiltration attempt