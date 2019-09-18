Kundali Bhagya 18 September 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta be happy with Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi heads back home with his family and gets angry listening to everyone's jibes at him. His relatives start talking about the wedding and how Prithvi got fooled in the end. He asks them to leave the house immediately. On the other hand, Preeta and Karan leave for Luthra House after her bidaai from home. Sarla asks Karan to take care of her daughter. Meanwhile, Prithvi goes out to drink and forget what happened to him. When he calls Sherlyn for help, she taunts him instead.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan drives Preeta on a secluded road. He stops the car and asks Preeta to step outside. Karan says he wants to tell Preeta his true feelings for her. Preeta smiles shyly and goes to open the door but Karan looks angry. Sarla is sitting at home and tells Daadi that even though everyone is happy she is worried if Preeta and Karan getting married was the right decision. Will Sarla’s worst fears come true? Stay tuned to find out.

