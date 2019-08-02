Kundali Bhagya 2 August 2019 Preview: Will Preeta admit she loves Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, the doctor tells Rakhi that Mahesh might never come out from the state of coma. She asks the doc to not reveal this news to anyone else, however, Karan overhears the conversation. He rushes to Preeta and in a burst of anger accuses her. Srishti gets into a fight with Prithvi.

Karan meanwhile feels Preeta should not be happy after he blames her for his father's medical condition. He vows to take revenge from her.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Karan decides that Preeta cannot marry Prithvi. He himself sets out to ensure that the wedding doesn’t happen. Biji asks Preeta to tell Sarla the truth. Preeta is sacred and looks at her mother. Sarla asks Preeta if she is happy with the wedding or not. Sarla says that if Preeta is unhappy with the wedding she will stop it from happening even now. Will Preeta admit she loves Karan and not Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

