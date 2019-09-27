Kundali Bhagya 27 September 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta agree to accept Karan’s money?

New Delhi: In the episode, Rishabh is shocked to know about Karan and Preeta's wedding. He is upset with Karan's act of abandoning Preeta on road. Karan then tells him that he did all of this to take revenge from Preeta. However, Rishabh refuses to support Karan. Sarla tells Preeta to get over her wedding and start her life afresh.

Kareena discusses with Rakhi how Sarla and her daughter Preeta will now seek alimony amount from Luthras and live a smooth life. Preeta then tells Sarla that she is now ready to move on.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Rakhi asks Kareena what is one way they can stop Karan from ruining his own life. Kareena says there is only one way out. She says they need to get Karan married to someone else. The lawyer is at Preeta’s house and says even if Karan refuses to accept the marriage as a legal contract they still have an option. Preeta asks him to explain and the lawyer says they can ask Karan to pay alimony. Will Preeta agree to accept Karan’s money? Stay tuned to find out.

