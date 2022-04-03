'Kundali Bhagya' actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora expecting their first baby, share adorable post

Mumbai: Popular TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are soon going to welcome a new member to their family. The `Kundali Bhagya` actor announced the news of the pregnancy in an Instagram Collab post with his wife and actor Vinny on Saturday.

The post featured two pictures -- in the first one, the couple can be seen kissing each other while Vinny held pictures of the sonography. In the second photo, the `Laado` actor can be seen laughing, while Dheeraj holds her as they pose for the click."We`re expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022," the caption read.

The comments section flooded with congratulatory messages.`Kundali Bhagya` co-star Shraddha Arya wrote, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!" Actor Kishwer Merchant, who welcomed her son in August 2021, wrote, "I had a feeling, don`t know why .. congratulations. same month btw."

Dheeraj`s `Sasural Simar Ka` co-star Avika Gor chimed in, "Congratulations u both!!!!"

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of `Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg` and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016.