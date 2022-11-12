topStoriesenglish
Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani recalls his last meeting with Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, says 'ten days back, he looked absolutely fit'

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, previously known as Anand Surryavanshi succumbed to a heart attack on Friday after reportedly collapsing in a gym while working out. He was 46. 

Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022

Mumbai: 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Sanjay Gagnani recalled his last meeting with late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who succumbed to a heart attack here on Friday. In a conversation with IANS, Sanjay said: "I couldn't digest it for quite some time when I first saw the news on social media. To confirm it, I called up Sapna Thakur, who is my very close friend and Siddhaanth's fellow actor from his previous show, 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'."

Continuing his story, he said: "I was completely shocked and numb when she confirmed the news. I had bumped into Siddhaanth at a juice parlour ten days back where he looked absolutely fit and fine, and then suddenly I see the news where it said he is no more."

He concluded by expressing his shock: "I'm just numb and want to pray for his family, and may his soul rest in peace. He was not just a good actor, but came across as a great human being too."

 

