close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 12, 2019 episode preview: Does Preeta know she is marrying Karan?

In the next episode, Srishti tells Sammy that she never wants to see Prithvi’s face.

Kundali Bhagya August 12, 2019 episode preview: Does Preeta know she is marrying Karan?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti and Biji ask Sammy if Karan is with him. He replies saying that Karan is not present at the wedding. When Karan walks towards the mandap, he is shocked to find his mother Rakhi at the wedding. Sammy helps him out to hide his face at the marriage ceremony. While seated on the mandap, Preeta is lost in thoughts of Karan not realising that he is sitting next to her. 

Karan, on the other hand, wants to take revenge from her. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti tells Sammy that she never wants to see Prithvi’s face. Sammy tells her that if she sees the person who faces is behind the sehra, she will be more than happy. Kareena tells Sanjana that now they must focus on getting Karan married. She says luckily Preeta is already getting married. Preeta looks inside the sehra at the mandap and looks shocked. Does Preeta know she is marrying Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 9, 2019 episode recap: Karan dresses as Prithvi and sits on mandap

Must Watch

PT30M40S

Watch Debate: Peaceful Eid in Kashmir disturbs Pak PM Imran's relief?