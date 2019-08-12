Kundali Bhagya August 12, 2019 episode preview: Does Preeta know she is marrying Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti and Biji ask Sammy if Karan is with him. He replies saying that Karan is not present at the wedding. When Karan walks towards the mandap, he is shocked to find his mother Rakhi at the wedding. Sammy helps him out to hide his face at the marriage ceremony. While seated on the mandap, Preeta is lost in thoughts of Karan not realising that he is sitting next to her.

Karan, on the other hand, wants to take revenge from her.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti tells Sammy that she never wants to see Prithvi’s face. Sammy tells her that if she sees the person who faces is behind the sehra, she will be more than happy. Kareena tells Sanjana that now they must focus on getting Karan married. She says luckily Preeta is already getting married. Preeta looks inside the sehra at the mandap and looks shocked. Does Preeta know she is marrying Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

