Kundali Bhagya August 13, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta get arrested?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn calls Prithvi's mother asking her to stop the wedding but she instead scolds her. Srishti wants to know why Sammy is happy about the wedding. Srishti too tries to convince Prithvi's mother to cancel the wedding. Sherlyn lands up at the wedding and adds to the drama saying she has got cops with her and Preeta will be arrested.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta asks the groom if he knows and trusts that she can never rob anything. Sherlyn awaits Prithvi’s response. Karan stretches his hand to place it on Preeta’s as a sign of trust. Sherlyn is shocked by what she sees as Prithvi’s betrayal. Will her plans to stop the wedding fail? Stay tuned to find out.

