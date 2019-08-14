Kundali Bhagya August 13, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn stop the wedding?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn calls Prithvi's mother asking her to stop the wedding but she instead scolds her. Srishti wants to know why Sammy is happy about the wedding. Srishti too tries to convince Prithvi's mother to cancel the wedding. Sherlyn lands up at the wedding and adds to the drama saying she has got cops with her and Preeta will be arrested.

In tonight’s episode, the police inspector asks Preeta to go with them to the police station. Sherlyn tells everyone that Sherlyn has stolen an expensive necklace from the Luthra house. Sarla begs the inspector to not arrest Preeta. The police inspector says he will check Preeta’s house and if he doesn’t find the necklace he won’t arrest her.

Preeta asks her husband if he supports her. Karan is about to comfort Preeta but stops because he doesn’t want to be nice to her. Kareena tells Sherlyn’s mom that she is happy that Preeta is marrying Prithvi. She was afraid that Preeta would try to marry Karan after Rishabh went with Sherlyn.

Preeta and her family come home with the police. Sarla apologises to Karan for the wedding getting stopped. Karan doesn’t respond to her. Sherlyn doesn’t let anyone from Preeta’s family leave the house. Preeta asks Prithvi to respond to Sherlyn. Sammy takes Karan away before people ask him any more questions.

Karan removes the Sehra in the room. He tells Sammy that Sherlyn knows his entire plan. He also thinks that Sherlyn if her because she is in love with Prithvi and doesn’t want him to marry Preeta. He tells Sammy to go home and see if the necklace is missing. If it is missing he wants to make sure Preeta doesn’t get arrested for robbing it.

Srishti and Biji are happy that Sherlyn stopped the wedding. However, they are unhappy with Sherlyn trying to arrest Preeta. Srishti even tells Preeta that Prithvi was constantly getting calls from Sherlyn asking him to stop the wedding. Will Preeta realise something is on between Sherlyn and Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

