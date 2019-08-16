Kundali Bhagya August 15, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan-Preeta get married?

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti tells Preeta about Sherlyn's incessant calls to Prithvi. Sherlyn meanwhile decides to grill Prithvi over his wedding. Karan, who dresses up as Prithvi refuses to utter a word when Sherlyn confronts him thinking he is Prithvi. Preeta asks the groom whether he is dating Sherlyn? When Biji notices Karan behind the sehra, she tells Preeta not to call off the wedding.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Biji is happy that Karan wants to marry Preeta. She is not sure if Sherlyn is trying to stop Karan or Prithvi from marrying Preeta. Meanwhile, Rishabh asks the nurse if Mahesh got his new medicine. The nurse informs that Sherlyn was giving the new medicines but she didn’t see Sherlyn or the medicines in the room.

Rishabh tries to call Sherlyn but she ignores his calls. Biji meets Sherlyn and asks her why she wants to stop the wedding. Sherlyn tells Biji she doesn’t want Prithvi to get married to Preeta. Once Biji is sure that Sherlyn doesn’t know about Karan, she decides to meet Srishti and tell her about Karan’s plan.

Meanwhile, Karan gets a call from Sammy saying he has reached the house bur Rakhi is not there yet. Karan asks him to check Sherlyn and Rakhi’s jewellery to see if anything is missing. Sammy thinks Karan is doing it out of love. However, Karan wants to save Preeta so he can continue with his wedding and get revenge on her.

Biji goes to Srishti to tell her about Karan. Srishti rants about Karan saying he is the cause of everything going wrong with Preeta. She even says it is better for Preeta to marry Prithvi because he gives her respect. Hearing this Biji doesn’t tell Srishti that Karan is the one trying to marry Preeta.

Sammy gets a photo of the necklace Sherlyn claims was stolen. He sees the same necklace in the cupboard and realises that Sherlyn was lying. The police say they searched the entire house and didn’t find the necklace. Karan is happy that the wedding can continue. Will he end up marrying Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.