Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Rakhi know about Sherlyn’s truth?

In the next episode, the police apologise and say they have to do their duty. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan and Preeta are about to get married, a policewoman says that she found the necklace. Sammy finds the necklace inside Sherlyn's cupboard but the latter had got a replica of the necklace made and placed it at Preeta's house. Karan explains the whole thing to the inspector in private. Rishabh and Sammy set out to find Mahesh's nurse and Sammy forgets about the necklace.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, the police apologise and say they have to do their duty. They decide to arrest Preeta and take her to jail. Sarla and the rest of the family try to plead with the police to stop. Rakhi enters the room and orders the inspector to stop. She says he cannot arrest Preeta. Sherlyn is shocked by Rakhi’s statement. Will Rakhi find out about Sherlyn’s truth? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
