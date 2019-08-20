close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 20, 2019 episode preview: Sarla tells Sherlyn to leave her house

In the next episode, Sarla confronts Sherlyn about everything that happened. She says that she doesn’t know how she will feel about the Luthra’s now, but she knows one thing.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sammy calls Rakhi and tells her about Preeta and Sherlyn. Rakhi then takes the original necklace with her to prove that Preeta is innocent. Sherlyn meanwhile calls Karan thinking that he is Prithvi but he doesn't answer. The police after finding out the truth decide to arrest Sherlyn, but Preeta saves her and asks the cops to not take her in custody. She does this only to make sure that Rakhi is not embarrassed. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla confronts Sherlyn about everything that happened. She says that she doesn’t know how she will feel about the Luthra’s now, but she knows one thing. She says that her family will never have any relation with Sherlyn. Rakhi is standing with Sarla and agrees with her statements. Sarla asks Sherlyn to leave her house and never return.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
