Kundali Bhagya August 22, 2019 episode recap: Will Biji be able to stop Prithvi’s plans?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prithvi wakes up and finds out that Karan is about to marry Preeta, he dresses up as a Sikh man and sets out to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Rishabh notices Mahesh moving his hands and eyes. In excitement, he tries to make Mahesh move. Sherlyn after reaching home tells her mother that she wants to take revenge from Prithvi.

In tonight’s episode, Prithvi bumps into Sammy at the wedding, but Sammy fails to recognise him and thinks Prithvi is the waiter. Prithvi promises to take revenge on Preeta for betraying him. Just then Prithvi sees his goon walking towards the wedding with the things he asked for.

He stops him and takes him aside. He tells the goon to meet him at the other side of the wedding hall where no one will enter from. Rishabh talks to Mahesh about Preeta’s wedding. He tells Mahesh that Prithvi is marrying Preeta hoping to get Mahesh to react. Mahesh reacts hearing Prithvi’s name. He even keeps repeating the name.

Rishabh asks him what he is trying to say about Prithvi. Rishabh hears about the accident and asks if Prithvi was responsible for the accident. Mahesh nods multiple times and then goes unconscious again. Rishabh gets angry at Prithvi and decides to take revenge on Prithvi before he marries Preeta.

Sarla doesn’t want to tie the knot for Karan and Preeta since the first time she did it, a lot of problems followed. She asks Rakhi to tie the knot, Karan gets emotional seeing his mom tie the knot at his wedding. Prithvi goes to meet his goon. He takes the things from his man and decides to go back to the wedding. Biji overhears his conversation.

Sammy and Srishti go back to Preeta’s house to bring a few things to the wedding hall. Biji notices that Prithvi has disguised himself as a waiter and tries to stop him. Prithvi feels like someone is following him and turns back but Biji hides in another room. Will Biji be able to stop Prithvi’s plans? Stay tuned to find out.

