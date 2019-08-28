Kundali Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Rishabh succeed in stopping Prithvi’s wedding?

New Delhi: In the episode, after sneaking out Karan from the wedding, Prithvi wakes him up so that he sees him get ready for the pheras. Meanwhile, Srishti calls Karan asking him to kidnap Preeta. However, Prithvi cuts the call midway. Srishti heads out to Prithvi's room and notices him hiding behind the bed. He feels relieved about her not knowing that Karan and Preeta were getting married. Rishabh, who has met with an accident decides to first put Prithvi in jail and then head for his treatment.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, the police reach the mandap and ask Prithvi to get up and walk after them. Prithvi is surprised but doesn’t get up. Rishabh walks in with a bandage on his head and says Prithvi won’t get up just by asking. He walks into the mandap. He picks up a mug of water and pours in on the holy fire. Sarla, Preeta as well as Rakhi are shocked. Will Rishabh succeed in stopping Prithvi’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

