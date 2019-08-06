Kundali Bhagya August 6, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi run away from the wedding?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Sherlyn tries to leave the Luthra house, her mother Sanjana drops in to meet, who tells her that she should not let Prithvi marry Preeta. Sherlyn then asks her mom to plan a strategy for leaving the house. Karan comes to Luthra house and on the other hand, Srishti ruins Prithvi's wedding attire.

Prithvi rushes to the washroom and there he meets Karan.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn calls up Prithvi and asks him why is he marrying Preeta after she asked him to not do so. Srishti has answered Prithvi’s phone and tells Sherlyn that he must have wanted to get mad women like Sherlyn off his back. Karan tells Prithvi that hearing Sherlyn’s name he is shocked. He asks Prithvi what he would do if Sherlyn showed up at the wedding. Prithvi gets scared and says he would run away. Will Prithvi run away from the wedding from fear of Sherlyn? Stay tuned to find out.

