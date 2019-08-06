close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 6, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi run away from the wedding?

In the next episode, Sherlyn calls up Prithvi and asks him why is he marrying Preeta after she asked him to not do so. 

Kundali Bhagya August 6, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi run away from the wedding?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Sherlyn tries to leave the Luthra house, her mother Sanjana drops in to meet, who tells her that she should not let Prithvi marry Preeta. Sherlyn then asks her mom to plan a strategy for leaving the house. Karan comes to Luthra house and on the other hand, Srishti ruins Prithvi's wedding attire. 

Prithvi rushes to the washroom and there he meets Karan. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn calls up Prithvi and asks him why is he marrying Preeta after she asked him to not do so. Srishti has answered Prithvi’s phone and tells Sherlyn that he must have wanted to get mad women like Sherlyn off his back. Karan tells Prithvi that hearing Sherlyn’s name he is shocked. He asks Prithvi what he would do if Sherlyn showed up at the wedding. Prithvi gets scared and says he would run away. Will Prithvi run away from the wedding from fear of Sherlyn? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 5, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan convince Prithvi to not marry Preeta?

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines of the day