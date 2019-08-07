close

Kundali Bhagya

'Kundali Bhagya', August 7, preview: Karan plans to stop Preeta's wedding to Prithvi

Karan begins dressing up to take Prithvi’s place at the mandap. Sammy is shocked by hearing Karan’s plan.

&#039;Kundali Bhagya&#039;, August 7, preview: Karan plans to stop Preeta&#039;s wedding to Prithvi
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Tuesday's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Karan tells Prithvi that he is at his and Preeta's wedding to talk about Sherlyn. Prithvi says he has nothing to do with Sherlyn and adds that Karan that is jealous and in love with Preeta. Srishti sees Sherlyn’s call on Prithvi’s phone and instigates her to do something and stop the wedding. Rakhi shows up at the venue and apologises to Sarla. She then goes to meet Preeta and gives her blessings.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Preeta tells Rakhi that Karan is not the same man he was anymore. She asks Rakhi to wait for a little longer since she came all the way to the wedding. Karan begins dressing up to take Prithvi’s place at the mandap. Sammy is shocked by hearing Karan’s plan. Karan asks him to not tell this to anyone because he really wants to marry Preeta. Will Sammy help Karan in his plan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Kundali BhagyaKundali Bhagya recapZee Tv serial updates
