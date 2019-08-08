close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Sammy help Karan in his plan?

In the next episode, Preeta tells Rakhi that Karan is not the same man anymore and something has changed in him. 

Kundali Bhagya August 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Sammy help Karan in his plan?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prithvi alleges that Karan loves Preeta, the latter promises to ruin the wedding. Both the guys get into a fistfight and Prithvi lies unconscious. Srishti goes to Prithvi's room to call him. Karan takes Prithvi's sherwani and gets dressed as the groom. He calls Sammy for help. When Srishti enters the room, she finds Prithvi lying on the ground. She asks him to get dressed and come to the mandap. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta tells Rakhi that Karan is not the same man anymore and something has changed in him. Sammy reaches the wedding hall to meet Karan. He sees Prithvi lying unconscious. Karan asks Sammy to make sure Prithvi doesn’t wake up while he wears his wedding clothes and marries Preeta. Karan also makes Sammy promise that he won’t tell anyone about the plan because he wants to marry Preeta no matter what. Will Sammy help Karan in his plan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 7, 2019 recap: Will Karan manage to stop Preeta’s wedding?

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Why left is supporting Pakistan on Article 370?