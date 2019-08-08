Kundali Bhagya August 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Sammy help Karan in his plan?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prithvi alleges that Karan loves Preeta, the latter promises to ruin the wedding. Both the guys get into a fistfight and Prithvi lies unconscious. Srishti goes to Prithvi's room to call him. Karan takes Prithvi's sherwani and gets dressed as the groom. He calls Sammy for help. When Srishti enters the room, she finds Prithvi lying on the ground. She asks him to get dressed and come to the mandap.

In the next episode, Preeta tells Rakhi that Karan is not the same man anymore and something has changed in him. Sammy reaches the wedding hall to meet Karan. He sees Prithvi lying unconscious. Karan asks Sammy to make sure Prithvi doesn’t wake up while he wears his wedding clothes and marries Preeta. Karan also makes Sammy promise that he won’t tell anyone about the plan because he wants to marry Preeta no matter what. Will Sammy help Karan in his plan? Stay tuned to find out.

