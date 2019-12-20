Kundali Bhagya December 20, 2019 episode preview: Karan enters Preeta's changing room

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta meets Karan at the mall and congratulates him for the engagement. When Sarla asks Mahira to not marry Karan, the latter refuses to entertain her. Karan tries to make Preeta feel jealous of Mahira. He picks a dress for Mahira and follows her to the changing room. Incidentally, Sarla also asks Preeta to try an outfit in the changing room. Karan my mistake enters Preeta's changing room with a dress.

