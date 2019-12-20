हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 20, 2019 episode preview: Karan enters Preeta's changing room

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Kundali Bhagya December 20, 2019 episode preview: Karan enters Preeta&#039;s changing room
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta meets Karan at the mall and congratulates him for the engagement. When Sarla asks Mahira to not marry Karan, the latter refuses to entertain her. Karan tries to make Preeta feel jealous of Mahira. He picks a dress for Mahira and follows her to the changing room. Incidentally, Sarla also asks Preeta to try an outfit in the changing room. Karan my mistake enters Preeta's changing room with a dress. 

Watch the latest episode here:

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya December 19, 2019 recap: Karan-Preeta meet at mall

Must Watch

PT6M49S

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar sentenced life imprisonment