Kundali Bhagya December 24, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta attend Karan's Mehendi function?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan feels bad and angry at the same time as Preeta and her mother Sarla slam him at the mall. He plans to organise his Mehendi function at Sarla's Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall, as that way they won't be able to avoid him. Kareena Bua gives her nod and decides to speak to others about it. Karan then plans everything very smartly in such a way so that Sarla doesn't come to know till the very last minute about the booking details.

In the next episode, Sherlyn warns Mahira about Preeta. She says that Preeta is going to be making Mahira’s life painful for a while. She suggests Mahira to keep her eyes and ears open to make sure that Preeta doesn’t find a way to take Karan away from her. Kareena informs Karan that she has booked the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall for his Mehndi Ceremony and Sarla cannot cancel the booking even if she wants to. Will Preeta be forced to attend Karan’s mehndi ceremony? Stay tuned to find out.

