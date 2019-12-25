Kundali Bhagya December 25, 2019 episode preview: Preeta shocked to see Karan at Kumkum Bhagya hall

New Delhi: In the episode, after Karan and Kareena book Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall, without knowing the real identity of the person who booked it, Srishti and Preeta decide to get-on with the decoration work. When Sherlyn comes to know about it, she warns Mahira to be careful. Karan plans to tease Preeta and seek revenge by being around her all the time at the marriage hall. When Srishti and Preeta see the Luthras coming for the Mehendi ceremony, they are shocked beyond words.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Kareena tells Sarla that she is under contract to make sure the Luthra’s ceremony happens at Kumkum Bhagya, marriage hall. Kareena adds that if Sarla refuses to provide the hall then they can take her to court. Sarla decides that since the Luthra’s want Kumkum Bhagya Hall, they can have it. She adds that no one from the Arora family will be there at the ceremony. Karan hears Sarla’s statement. Will his plan to be with Preeta fail? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.