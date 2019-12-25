हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 25, 2019 episode preview: Preeta shocked to see Karan at Kumkum Bhagya hall

In the next episode, Kareena tells Sarla that she is under contract to make sure the Luthra’s ceremony happens at Kumkum Bhagya, marriage hall. 

Kundali Bhagya December 25, 2019 episode preview: Preeta shocked to see Karan at Kumkum Bhagya hall
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, after Karan and Kareena book Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall, without knowing the real identity of the person who booked it, Srishti and Preeta decide to get-on with the decoration work. When Sherlyn comes to know about it, she warns Mahira to be careful. Karan plans to tease Preeta and seek revenge by being around her all the time at the marriage hall. When Srishti and Preeta see the Luthras coming for the Mehendi ceremony, they are shocked beyond words. 

Watch the latest episode here:

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya December 24, 2019 episode recap: Sherlyn warns Mahira against Preeta

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Central government ने Atal Bhujal Yojana के लिए 6000 crore का बजट किया आवंटित; जानिए इस Yojana के बारे में