Kundali Bhagya January 10, 2020 episode preview: Sherlyn and Prithvi plot against Rakhi

New Delhi: In the episode, when the cops arrive and arrest the gang of robbers, Preeta and Karan get into an argument over who called the police first. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to fell the spot but the cops arrest him too. Just then Sarla steps in and saves him. She also clarifies that her daughter was not trying to help the Luthras but instead saving their marriage hall 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Rakhi tells Mahesh that she feels Preeta still loves Karan. Mahira overhears the conversation and breaks down while narrating the incident to her mother. Karan and Preeta are lost in the memories looking at the Mehendi in their hands. They think about the good times.

In the next episode, Sherlyn calls up Prithvi saying that someone insulted her in the Luthra House. Prithvi calms Sherlyn down and says that he will take revenge on anyone who made her cry. Rakhi is talking to Karan and she asks Rishabh to explain something to him. Rakhi hugs Karan and Rishabh. Sherlyn holds a bottle of oil and looks at Rakhi. What plan does she have in mind? Stay tuned to find out.

