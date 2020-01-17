Kundali Bhagya January 17, 2020 episode recap: Mahira hit hard by truck

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn and Mahira's dangerous plan to murder Preeta falls flat. When the truck comes forward to move over Preeta, Srishti helps her sister and rescues her. In that bid, Preeta ends up pushing Mahira, who then hits her head on the truck and gets injured.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Sherlyn gives a statement in front of the police, saying that Preeta is responsible for Mahira’s injury. Sherlyn gives false testimony, saying that she is the sole eye witness to the incident. She asserts that she was standing right there and saw Preeta purposely pushing Mahira in front of the truck. Will Preeta get arrested for hurting Mahira? Watch the next episode to find out!

