Kundali Bhagya January 28, 2020 episode recap: Karan-Preeta share a romantic moment

New Delhi: In the episode, Rakhi comforts Sarla by saying that Luthras will not trouble her family anymore. Meanwhile, Kareena decides to host a bash for Mahira's mother Ramona on her birthday. Karan finds an excuse to head straight to Preeta's residence. On the other hand, Sherlyn takes the edited video and goes to the police station and proves that Preeta tried to kill Mahira. Both Karan and Preeta share a romantic moment together.

In tonight’s episode, Rishabh takes Sherlyn to his room and asks her the reason behind sending Preeta to jail. Sherlyn says that she knows Preeta is guilty. Rishabh refrains her to think that way. Rishabh also says that he trusts Preeta more than her. He says there will be problems in their marriage if she tries to target Preeta again.

Karan wants to know why Preeta cares for him so much. Preeta says it is because Karan is her husband, then she also mentions about caring for everyone. Karan wants to know why he is not angry with Preeta. She tells him that he needs to answer that question by himself. Mahira comes to Karan’s room because she is missing him. She decides to call him.

Sarla asks Karan to join them in cutting a cake because Preeta is out of jail. As people are about to eat the cake, police enter Preeta’s house to arrest her. Mahira overhears the police asking for Preeta and realises that Karan is at the Arora house. The police arrest Preeta and mention that no can get her out on bail because they have proof against her.

Mahira gets upset as Karan is with Preeta. Sherlyn says that once Preeta is arrested, Karan will come back to Mahira. Karan thinks about how people try to make Preeta the villain, whereas she always tried to save his family. He realises that Preeta is not guilty and accompanies her family to the police station. Will Karan decide to save Preeta? Find out tomorrow.

