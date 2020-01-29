हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya January 29, 2020 episode preview: Police arrests Preeta again

In the next episode, Karan goes to the police station where Preeta is arrested. 

Kundali Bhagya January 29, 2020 episode preview: Police arrests Preeta again
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Rishabh warns Sherlyn to stay away from Preeta's life. When Preeta, Karan and her family are busy celebrating her release from the prison, the cops land up at their residence to arrest Preeta again. Mahira calls Karan and gets to know that he is at Preeta's place. Sherlyn, meanwhile, tells Mahira that she should not worry about it, rather it's a good thing that Preeta will be held in Karan's presence. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Karan goes to the police station where Preeta is arrested. He demands to see the evidence for Preeta’s arrest. The police refuse to show the evidence to Karan. He asks them to at least give him the name of the person who provided the evidence. The police inform him that Sherlyn gave the evidence. Karan watches Preeta crying and asks her to stop. He promises to get her out of jail and not just on bail but with a clean chit. Will Karan fulfil his promise to Preeta? Find out in the next episode.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

