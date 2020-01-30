Kundali Bhagya January 30, 2020 episode preview: Will Karan and Rishabh save Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan asks the cops to show him the evidence against Preeta but they refuse to do so. However, they reveal Sherlyn's name. Karan then promises to get Preeta out of jail. He tells her that he is doing all this just to return her favour of saving his daadi once. Karan calls Sherlyn and fumes at her. Sarla manages to get a top-notch lawyer to get Preeta out of jail.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta is crying in her jail cell because of Karan. She feels Karan is only helping her because she helped his Daadi. She is sure that Karan doesn’t trust her like he used to. Karan goes home and meets Rishabh. He tells him that Preeta is arrested but Rishabh refuses to believe Karan. In the end, Karan says he was with Preeta when she got arrested. Will Karan and Rishabh save Preeta? Find out tomorrow.

In the next episode, Preeta is crying in her jail cell because of Karan. She feels Karan is only helping her because she helped his Daadi. She is sure that Karan doesn’t trust her like he used to. Karan goes home and meets Rishabh. He tells him that Preeta is arrested but Rishabh refuses to believe Karan. In the end, Karan says he was with Preeta when she got arrested. Will Karan and Rishabh save Preeta? Find out tomorrow.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.