Kundali Bhagya January 30, 2020 episode recap: Rishabh confronts Sherlyn

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan asks the cops to show him the evidence against Preeta but they refuse to do so. However, they reveal Sherlyn's name. Karan then promises to get Preeta out of jail. He tells her that he is doing all this just to return her favour of saving his Daadi once. Karan calls Sherlyn and fumes at her. Sarla manages to get a top-notch lawyer to get Preeta out of jail.

In tonight’s episode, Karan reaches home and Rakhi asks him to get ready and come for the party. Karan says that he needs to talk to Sherlyn. Mahira overhears that Karan is looking for Sherlyn. She is confused because Karan doesn’t look angry or didn’t create a scene. She calls up Sherlyn and warns her saying that Karan is looking for her.

Sherlyn is confident that if Karan or anyone else watches the footage they will believe it. She decides to hide it from the Karan and Rishabh because she doesn’t want them to send the video to the forensic department for authentication. While Sherlyn is trying to escape, she bumps into Rishabh. He stops her and asks about her nervousness.

Preeta tells her mother that Karan is going to help them but only as a favour. Sarla tells Preeta that she got the best lawyer who even agreed to solve the case at half price. Sarla hides about the fact that the Arora’s still don’t have enough money to afford the lawyer. Karan gets ready and is walking towards Sherlyn and Rishabh. Mahira spills chutney on Sherlyn’s dress and asks her to leave.

Karan goes to Sherlyn’s room and tries searching the video. When Sherlyn comes out of the washroom, Karan jumps out of her window and leaves. While going out he meets Rishabh and tells him that Sherlyn gave the police a video to send Preeta to jail. He also adds that Sherlyn is manipulating Mahira too. Rishabh decides to find out the truth and confront Sherlyn.

Rishabh asks Sherlyn to show him the video that she gave the police. Rishabh also refuses to believe that Preeta is guilty. Sherlyn threatens to leave the house after witnessing Rishabh’s behaviour. He agrees and demands the video from her. Sherylyn packs her bag, but then Rishabh tells her that he doesn’t need the video. Will Rishabh be able to save Sherlyn? Find out tomorrow.

