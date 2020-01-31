हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya January 31, 2020 episode preview: Sherlyn threatens to leave the house

In the next episode, Karan tells Preeta that everyone supports her.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Mahira warns Sherlyn about Karan. In the hustle, Sherlyn bumps into Rishabh and he finds her behaviour suspicious. Karan, meanwhile tells Rishabh about Sherlyn and all that happened. He also mentions how Preeta got jailed again. Rishabh then confronts Sherlyn and asks her to show him the evidence. She, however, threatens to leave Luthra house. The former says you can leave but only after you produce the evidence. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Karan tells Preeta that everyone supports her. Preeta wants to know if Karan believes her too. Karan says that he is along with everyone else. Rakhi and Kareena see Sherlyn with packed bags leaving the house. They ask her to stop but Sherlyn tells them that Rishabh wants her to leave the house. Will Rakhi stop Sherlyn from leaving the house? Find out tomorrow.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

