Kundali Bhagya January 7, 2020 episode recap: Will the Luthras be saved from robbers?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi dresses as a robber and troubles Rishabh. Sherlyn jumps into his rescue and Prithvi helps her look like a hero. The real gang of robbers find out about the locked room and the leader of the group looks out for help. Prithvi tricks the gang of robbers. Preeta and Karan untie Rishabh making use of this distraction caused by Prithvi. Meanwhile, they find out that the real robber leader is locked inside the room. Karan is keen on beating them all.

In tonight’s episode, Preeta asks the robbers to leave Sammy alone because he was the one who freed Rishabh when everyone was dancing. The robbers ask him about how he knows Sammy’s name. Prithvi says that he heard someone calling him ‘Sammy,’ hence, he called him the same. He asks them to rob Rakhi and the others that are left. Preeta and Srishti decide to use the fake robber, to get rid of the real robbers.

Preeta tries to seduce the fake robber in another room where Srishti is waiting to catch him. Prithvi sees Preeta calling him seductively and immediately goes towards her. Preeta is surprised but continues going to Srishti’s room. Prithvi is happy knowing that Preeta is taking him to the bridegroom’s room. The real boss of the robbers enters the wedding hall again.

He snatches Rakhi’s mangalsutra, even though she already handed over all her other jewellery. Karan and Rishabh enter at that moment and begin beating up the robbers. One of the robbers holds Rakhi at gunpoint, which immediately stops Karan and Rishabh. He decides to find out who was the person pretending to be the leader of the group and wants to kill him.

Prithvi follows Preeta and finds her waiting with Srishti. She holds a knife to Prithvi’s throat and demands him to remove the mask. Prithvi panics and he manages to run away from the sisters. He hides in the bathroom and locks the door. Preeta and Srishti are surprised at the fact that the robber got so scared and try to talk to him from the other side of the door.

Janki Bua runs in with chilli powder and throws it on the robbers. The Luthra’s try to leave with the other guests. Rakhi says that she will not run away without her mangalsutra. The robbers recover it and catch Rishabh and Karan at gunpoint, trying to take the mangalsutra. They slap Janki for attacking them. Preeta and Srishti see this happening while hiding. How will they try to save the Luthras? Find out tomorrow.

