Kundali Bhagya January 9, 2020 episode preview: Will Mahira not marry Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, when robbers make Rakhi a hostage and lock her inside a room, they threaten her to keep shut while they look for the fake robber. Preeta decides to save Rakhi along with Srishti and uses a secret route to help the former. But Karan at the same time decides to save Rakhi and because of this, the robbers find Preeta, Srishti and Rakhi together. One of the robbers also finds Prithvi, who is trying to escape. Preeta manages to get all the robbers under one roof and electrocutes them until the cops turn up.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla thanks Preeta and Srishti for stopping the robbers. She says that she is proud to have such brave daughters. Rakhi is sitting next to Mahesh, who is in a coma. She says that Preeta should be in the Luthra house because she is the bahu. Mahira overhears Rakhi and cries. Will she call off her marriage with Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.