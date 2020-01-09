हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya January 9, 2020 episode preview: Will Mahira not marry Karan?

In the next episode, Sarla thanks Preeta and Srishti for stopping the robbers.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when robbers make Rakhi a hostage and lock her inside a room, they threaten her to keep shut while they look for the fake robber. Preeta decides to save Rakhi along with Srishti and uses a secret route to help the former. But Karan at the same time decides to save Rakhi and because of this, the robbers find Preeta, Srishti and Rakhi together. One of the robbers also finds Prithvi, who is trying to escape. Preeta manages to get all the robbers under one roof and electrocutes them until the cops turn up. 

Watch the latest episode here:

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

