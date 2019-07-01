'Kundali Bhagya', July 1 preview: After kidnapper's confession, Rakhi asks Sarla and family to leave Luthra house

In Friday’s episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', the kidnapper exposes Sherlyn, after which, Kareena bua slaps Sherlyn and asks her to leave the house. Sherlyn tries to ask the family for help. However, Prithvi goes against her and Rishabh too decides that Sherlyn should leave his house. But things overturn when the kidnapper changes his statement and says that Preeta and Sarla paid him to lie to the Luthra family.

In tonight's episode, Sarla says that Sherlyn doesn’t deserve to be in the Luthra family. Sherlyn smiles at Sarla. Rakhi stops Sarla and tells her that she respects Sarla and her family. However, she won’t let Sarla insult her bahu. Sarla is shocked, but Rakhi continues. She tells Sarla and her family to leave the Luthra house and never return. Will Preeta and Sarla try to prove Sherlyn wrong still? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.